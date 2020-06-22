Diversity & Inclusion Statement

Mid-America Publishing & Printing believes that every person in our community is of value and should be treated with respect. We value a diverse workforce, community and the unique contribution each individual makes to the whole. Mid-America is committed to promoting inclusivity, equality and diversity in all our policies, practices and procedures.

Mid-America Publishing welcomes the views and opinions of all members of our community and bringing people together through first class media is at the heart of what we do best. We believe the spirit of inclusion inspires creativity, innovation and collaboration in the way we work. We endeavor to provide a forum where people can be exposed to new ideas and perspectives, walk in someone else's shoes and be encouraged to join in conversations to share their ideas and observations.

Mid-America Publishing Corporation is committed to providing and supporting a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Our customers come from all walks of life and so do we. We endeavor to hire and invest in great people from a wide variety of backgrounds, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it makes our company stronger. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.

Mid-America is also committed to compliance with all fair employment practices regarding citizenship and immigration status. We consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. In recruiting for our company, we welcome the unique contributions that everyone can bring in terms of their education, opinions, culture, ethnicity, race, sex, gender identity and expression, nation of origin, age, languages spoken, veteran’s status, color, religion, disability, sexual orientation and beliefs and encourage all to apply and get involved.