TIC schools react to decision

It’s a decision that can’t be taken lightly.

Schools from West Fork and North Butler weighed in on the decision to allow players from canceled seasons to compete for any team they wished, granted the team they want to play for accepts them.

Late last week, the Department of Education director, Ann Lebo, said that players from the Top of Iowa West Conference teams Belmond-Klemme and Eagle Grove, as well as Iowa Star Conference team Meskwaki could allow players to compete for any team they wanted as long as the team allowed it and the athlete provided for his/her own transportation.

West Fork softball co-coach Mary Schulz, who is at the helm of the Warhawks with Sadie Winfrey have a huge lineup and when posed with the thought of bringing in any of those players, would have trouble bringing any more in.

“Both coach Winfrey and I have mixed emotions on this,” Schulz said...

