1 killed, 22 injured as church tent collapses in Virginia storm

A storm collapsed a 1,500-seat church tent in Moneta, killing one person and injuring 22 as worshippers were leaving the service.

A fast-moving storm cell turned a church celebration in Moneta, Virginia, into a mass-casualty scene Friday evening when a large tent at EastLake Community Church collapsed as people were leaving. One person died at the scene and 22 others were injured, including 11 who were taken to hospitals and 11 treated where they fell.

The collapse happened around 6:45 p.m. during EastLake Community Church’s 20th anniversary celebration and weeklong revival. Bedford County officials said the tent had seating for about 1,500 people and had passed an inspection by the Bedford County Division of Building Inspections on Tuesday, shortly before the collapse. Authorities said severe weather brought heavy rain, lightning and strong winds, and Bedford County 911 classified the incident as a mass casualty event.

Church pastor Troy Keaton said the tent failed just as he had stepped onto the stage to release people to their cars, calling it a “great tragedy.” Bedford County spokesperson Shelley Basinger said the scene was chaotic as responders tried to account for everyone inside and around the structure. The group was in the process of leaving when the tent came down, and first responders from the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department were already on scene and immediately began rescue efforts.

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The collapse is now raising urgent questions about how temporary structures are secured and monitored when weather turns dangerous. Churches, schools and festivals routinely use large tents for outdoor worship services, revivals and community events, but the Virginia incident shows how quickly wind, rain and lightning can overwhelm a structure even after a recent inspection. The key public-safety issues include whether weather warnings were issued in time, how clearly organizers were prepared to evacuate, and which agency bears responsibility for checking the tent, the setup and the decision to keep the event underway as the storm approached.

The storm’s impact extended well beyond the church grounds. Officials said more than 5,000 utility customers lost power across Bedford, Franklin, Roanoke and Botetourt counties, as well as Roanoke city, and the same system left downed trees and widespread damage in its wake. Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and regional lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. John McGuire and others, expressed condolences as emergency crews worked the scene.

Photo by Alex Moliski

Moneta sits about 124 miles southwest of Richmond and roughly 40 miles southwest of Lynchburg, far enough from the state capital to feel like a local tragedy and close enough to expose a statewide vulnerability: when communities gather under temporary shelter, severe-weather planning is as critical as the tent itself.