10-year-old Max Alexander builds a fashion empire and records

Max Alexander, 10, already held two Guinness records, showed a 15-look Paris collection and was headed to Tribeca with a documentary in tow.

Max Alexander is still thinking about fifth-grade recess, even as his clothes have reached Paris Fashion Week and a documentary about his life was headed to Tribeca. At 10, the Los Angeles designer has turned an early obsession into a business with runway credentials, a namesake website and two Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records says Alexander became the youngest person to design a runway show at 7 years and 266 days, in Denver, Colorado, on November 18, 2023. It also says he is the world’s youngest fashion runway designer. Alexander began designing, sewing and selling garments internationally at age 4, after telling his parents he was a dressmaker.

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By March, Alexander had shown a 15-look women’s collection at the Palais Garnier in Paris, a theatrical backdrop that matched the scale of his growing profile. Reuters reported that his line includes dresses, pajamas, tees, hoodies and more, sold through a namesake website for men, women and children, giving the child designer a commercial footprint that extends well beyond a one-off runway moment.

The story around Alexander is also a story about how fashion now travels across platforms. Tribeca’s 2026 festival ran June 3 to 14 in New York City, marked its 25th anniversary and featured 118 feature films, 86 short films and a record 103 world premieres. Among them was “Couture to the Max,” a documentary directed by Dori Berinstein and described by the festival as a portrait of a young designer committed to sustainability.

Photo by Genaro Servín

That sustainability pitch is central to Alexander’s brand. Festival materials said the film follows his imagination and environmental focus, and Alexander said he likes sustainable materials, including coffee bean sacks, because they can biodegrade after a decade and help the planet. He also said fashion appeals to him because it lets him express creativity in many ways, adding that almost anything can become part of a design.

Alexander described his process in the simplest possible terms: “think, drape, sew, done.” The line captures how a child’s intuition has been converted into a repeatable creative formula, one now supported by publicity, commercial demand and a global fashion calendar that has already carried his work from Denver to Paris and toward Manhattan.

Photo by www.kaboompics.com

For all the high-profile milestones, Alexander’s most revealing comment was about school. He had just finished fourth grade and said fifth grade sounded harder because recess would shrink from 25 minutes to 10. That contrast, between a child counting playground minutes and a designer building a brand on international stages, is the clearest measure of how unusual his rise has become.