12 killed in Johannesburg settlement shooting, police hunt suspects

Gunmen killed at least 12 people in Johannesburg’s Jumpers informal settlement, exposing how limited policing and fragile settlement conditions fuel mass violence.

At least 12 people were killed and nine others were wounded when gunmen opened fire in the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg, leaving investigators to hunt more than 10 suspects and answer a basic question: why this community was hit so hard. South African police said the attackers arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, entered from two access points and fired at multiple locations before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, and forensic teams were sent to the scene as police tried to establish whether the victims had been singled out or whether the assault was tied to gang activity, organized crime or another motive. Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane has deployed additional specialized resources, including forensic experts and Tactical Response Teams, as investigators work through the evidence in a settlement where narrow access routes can slow both response and escape.

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The violence lands in a country already struggling with stubbornly high murder levels. Official crime statistics released by Police Minister Firoz Cachalia on May 22 showed South Africa recorded 5,181 murders from January 1 to March 31, 2026, an average of 58 killings a day. That was down 9.5% from 5,727 murders in the same quarter a year earlier, yet the scale of the toll still leaves police under pressure to show they can prevent and solve mass attacks in places where state presence is thin.

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Over the full year from April 2025 to March 2026, South Africa’s murder rate was reported at 36.6 per 100,000 people, a figure that places extreme strain on policing in Gauteng and beyond. In informal settlements such as Jumpers, poverty, overcrowding and limited infrastructure can make residents especially vulnerable when armed groups move through at night. Police have appealed for information from the public, urging witnesses to contact Crime Stop or use the MySAPS app as the manhunt continues and authorities try to determine who was targeted and why.