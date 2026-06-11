12 killed in Johannesburg settlement shooting, police hunt suspects

Gunmen stormed Jumpers informal settlement in a white minibus and killed 12 people. Police said more than 10 suspects fled after the late-night attack.

Twelve people were killed and nine others were injured when gunmen opened fire in Jumpers informal settlement on the edge of Johannesburg, turning a crowded, fragile neighborhood into the scene of one of South Africa’s latest mass killings. Police said nine men and three women died, with 11 bodies found at the scene and one victim dying later in hospital.

Investigators said more than 10 suspects took part in the assault and entered the settlement from two access points before firing at multiple locations. The group then fled in a white Toyota minibus, police said, in an attack that unfolded shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday about 6 kilometers east of Johannesburg’s city center.

The shooting landed in a part of Gauteng where residents already live with weak state protection and persistent fear. Jumpers is an informal settlement built with makeshift structures near areas linked to illegal mining, and community members have long complained that police do not provide effective security. Some homes were struck by bullets, and residents described the attack as part of a broader pattern of insecurity that has made life in these neighborhoods precarious.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive, but the case is already being viewed through the lens of South Africa’s illegal mining economy and the violence that often surrounds it. Neuren Pietersen, a local councilor, said Cleveland is connected to illegal mining activity, though land tensions and other disputes also shape the area. Police have not tied the shooting to mining gangs, but officials said that possibility remains under review.

Source: i.abcnewsfe.com

The attack also comes against a national backdrop of stubbornly high homicide levels. Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said South Africa recorded 5,181 murders from January 1 to March 31, 2026, an average of 58 a day, even after a 9.5% decline from the same period in 2025. For law enforcement, the figures underline how a single mass shooting in Johannesburg reflects a wider public safety crisis, not an isolated burst of violence.

South Africa has endured several other high-profile mass shootings in recent months, including two in December 2025 that killed more than 20 people in total. In January, violence linked to illegal gold mining pushed residents out of another settlement west of Johannesburg, showing how criminal networks, land disputes and abandoned mine sites continue to destabilize communities around the city. The latest killings will intensify pressure on police to show they can protect informal settlements that have become easy targets for armed groups and recurring violence.