12 killed in Johannesburg shack settlement shooting, police seek attackers

More than 10 gunmen arrived in a white minibus, killed 12 people and injured at least nine in Cleveland’s Jumpers settlement before fleeing.

More than 10 attackers stormed the Jumpers informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg, late Tuesday night and opened fire on residents living in rows of tin shacks. At least 12 people were killed and at least nine others were wounded before the gunmen escaped in the same white minibus, identified by police as a white Toyota Quantum.

The South African Police Service said officers had not made arrests and were still trying to establish the motive. Investigators were also weighing a possible link to illegal mining, but Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said it was too early to confirm that connection. The settlement sits near illegal mining sites, a detail that has drawn added scrutiny as police look for the attackers and try to determine why the group targeted the community.

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The assault has focused attention on the vulnerability of South Africa’s informal settlements, where more than five million people live, according to Amnesty International. In and around Johannesburg, these semi-permanent neighborhoods of metal and wood shacks are often marked by limited services, thin security and a heavy reliance on police response after violence has already taken place. The deadliness of the attack in Jumpers has raised fresh concern about how organized gunmen can move into such areas, strike quickly and leave with little immediate resistance.

Evan Bench via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The killings also add to broader worries about violent crime and organized criminal networks in South Africa’s biggest city. Johannesburg has repeatedly faced high-profile gun attacks, but the scale of the shooting in Cleveland stands out for the number of victims and the apparent coordination of the suspects. For police, the central unanswered question is whether the attack was a dispute rooted in local criminal control, revenge violence or part of a wider pattern tied to illicit mining activity in Gauteng.