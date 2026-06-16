12 youths hospitalized after suspected electrical incident at British Columbia waterpark

Twelve youths were hospitalized after a suspected electrical incident at Cultus Lake Waterpark, raising urgent questions about safeguards near a popular ride queue.

The central question now is what safety checks, electrical protections and emergency procedures were in place at Cultus Lake Waterpark before 12 youths were sent to hospital. RCMP said the Chilliwack park incident appeared to be electrical in nature, and investigators said there was no ongoing risk to the public or sign of deliberate human action.

The injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. Police initially said 10 youths and two adults were taken to hospital, then later clarified that all 12 injured were youths and that no adults were hurt. The incident happened Monday, June 15, 2026, in the queuing area near the Zero to 60 Raceway ride, around 11:05 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. PT.

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Cultus Lake Waterpark said the people injured were not in the water or on any ride at the time. The park, which describes itself as British Columbia’s largest waterpark with more than 25 slides and attractions, said it was deeply saddened by the incident and thanked the Cultus Lake Fire Department and paramedics who responded. It closed for the next 48 hours so an independent investigation could take place while it cooperated with authorities.

WorkSafeBC is now investigating the incident, adding a workplace-safety lens to a case that has already become a public-safety question for one of the Fraser Valley’s best-known attractions. The agency’s review is expected to examine how the event unfolded, what equipment may have been involved and whether existing safeguards were enough to protect children waiting in line.

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh

The Coquitlam School District said 10 of the injured students were from Minnekhada Middle School and were on a Grades 6 and 7 field trip. Global News reported that two of the youths were airlifted to hospital, underscoring the seriousness of the emergency response that unfolded at the family destination near Vancouver.

The High Fin Sperm Whale via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

For families, the immediate concern is the condition of the students and how a morning outing turned into a mass hospitalization. For regulators and park operators, the deeper issue is whether electrical systems, inspection routines and emergency planning at amusement facilities are keeping pace with the risks packed into crowded public spaces.