14 Indian crew rescued from sinking dhow off Oman coast

A U.S. Navy P-8 dropped a life raft to 14 Indian crew aboard Virat 1 as the dhow sank 80 nautical miles off Oman. All reached MV Jabal Ali 9 and headed to Mumbai.

The sinking of Virat 1 drew a fast, multinational response in waters east of Oman, where a routine mechanical breakdown could have turned into a far worse emergency. The Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel, carrying 14 Indian crew members, began taking on water about 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd after an engine failure reported on June 14.

A U.S. Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft reached the scene, dropped a life raft and monitored the crew as they transferred out of the sinking dhow. Omani authorities coordinated the search-and-rescue effort with nearby vessels and Indian authorities, while the Indian Navy was also involved in the wider response. The crew moved to the liferaft before being recovered, limiting the incident to a rescue rather than a casualty event.

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The Indian Embassy in Muscat said it had learned of the incident involving the Indian-flagged mechanised sailing vessel Virat 1 and was coordinating with Omani authorities and vessels in the area. Later, it confirmed that the rescue had been successfully completed and that all 14 crew members were safe and in good health.

By the end of the operation, the seafarers were aboard MV Jabal Ali 9, which was heading to Mumbai. That detail matters in a region where the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz are watched closely for any sign of shipping disruption. In this case, officials said the trigger was mechanical failure, not hostile action, but the speed of the response showed how quickly naval and commercial actors now have to work together in a high-risk sea lane.

Photo by Diego F. Parra

The episode also underscored the practical diplomacy of maritime rescue. A U.S. military aircraft, Omani authorities, Indian officials and a nearby merchant vessel each played a part in getting 14 Indian sailors off a sinking dhow and back under way. In a corridor better known for tension, the operation was a reminder that keeping global shipping moving often depends on quiet coordination when an engine fails far from shore.