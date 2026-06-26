14-year-old boy charged with murder after missing girl found dead in Wales

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after police found 14-year-old Lilly’s body in Blaina, turning a missing-person search into a murder case in south Wales.

A 14-year-old boy from the Blaenau Gwent area was charged with murder after police found the body of a female in Blaina, bringing a missing-person search in south Wales to a grim end. Gwent Police said the boy could not be named because he is a child and was remanded in police custody ahead of an appearance before Newport Magistrates’ Court later on Friday 26 June 2026.

Police named the missing girl as Lilly, who was 14. She was last seen on High Street in Blaina at about 6.50pm on Saturday 20 June 2026, wearing a long black dress, before officers and specialist search teams focused on the Duffryn Park area of the town. Her body was found there at about 10.10pm on Monday 22 June 2026.

Gwent Police said formal identification had not yet taken place when the arrest was announced, but Lilly’s family had been informed and specially trained officers were supporting them. The force later said the boy had been charged with murder after being arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

The case has drawn close attention because both the victim and the accused are 14, a detail that brings immediate reporting restrictions and strong legal protections for the child defendant. In England and Wales, a child charged with murder cannot be named, and the case is handled within a justice system that places particular weight on youth age, welfare, and welfare-focused procedure even in the most serious cases.

Source: bbc.com

Gwent Police also referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in line with normal procedures. That step means the watchdog will examine the police handling of the case alongside the criminal proceedings, a standard move in major incidents involving death or serious public concern.

Blaina sits in Blaenau Gwent in the South Wales valleys, about 18 miles north of Cardiff. For the town, the discovery in Duffryn Park ended a search that had begun with concern for a missing 14-year-old girl and became a homicide investigation involving two children and a court process now set to begin in Newport.