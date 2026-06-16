15 charged in Minnesota anti-ICE conspiracy tied to law enforcement attacks

Federal prosecutors said 15 people tied to Direct Action Minnesota plotted against ICE and law enforcement, but the case will test how much of that was coordination and how much was politics.

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota said 15 members and associates of Direct Action Minnesota were swept into a new conspiracy case built around alleged attacks on ICE agents and other law enforcement during the immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities. The Justice Department described Direct Action Minnesota as a Minneapolis-based direct action group with Antifa ties and said the indictment includes conspiracy to impede a federal officer, interstate stalking, interstate threats, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, assaults on a federal officer and destruction of government property.

The department said 12 defendants were arrested in a coordinated Homeland Security Investigations operation over the previous 24 hours. Two defendants remained at large, and one was already in federal custody on separate charges. Federal officials said the alleged conduct included stalking ICE agents, throwing blocks of ice at vehicles, blocking federal buildings and handing out shields to demonstrators.

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The legal significance of the case reaches beyond the arrests. Prosecutors are trying to turn protest-related conduct into a sprawling federal conspiracy, a theory that will depend on what evidence they can produce showing a shared plan, not just parallel activity or loose ideological alignment. That distinction matters, especially after earlier protest cases in Minnesota proved harder to sustain. The new indictment will likely be read as a test of whether the government can connect the 15 defendants through communications, organizing, training and direct action, or whether the case rests more heavily on the political label attached to the group.

The Justice Department said the group trained members in surveillance, operational planning and rapid mobilization against law enforcement, suggesting prosecutors will try to prove that the activity was organized rather than spontaneous. Officials said the alleged campaign targeted both federal and local law enforcement as Trump administration immigration enforcement intensified in Minnesota earlier this year. The charges were announced on June 16, 2026, as anti-ICE demonstrations in the Twin Cities had already drawn national attention and touched off clashes between federal authorities and Minnesota officials.

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The department’s aggressive framing follows an earlier federal case in February 2026, when prosecutors announced the arrest of self-identified Antifa member Kyle Wagner of Minneapolis on cyberstalking and threatening-communications charges tied to alleged murder and assault threats against ICE officers. Together, the cases show how quickly federal authorities are moving to fold protest activity, online threats and alleged street-level confrontation into one broader law-enforcement narrative. The harder task will be proving in court that the defendants were bound by a criminal agreement rather than by shared anger over immigration enforcement.