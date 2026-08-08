1,500-pound bull caught after roaming near Pickens Academy in Alabama

Deputies reached a 1,500-pound bull near Pickens Academy at 10:41 a.m., then got it back in custody without injury after a chaotic rural roundup.

Deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office spent Thursday morning corralling a 1,500-pound bull near Pickens Academy, ending with the animal back in custody and no injuries after, as the sheriff's office put it, “a few slips and falls.” The call came in at 10:41 a.m., when dispatch received a report that “a bull is in their front ...” in Pickens County, Alabama.

The animal had escaped close to Pickens Academy and quickly drew a response that went beyond a routine animal complaint. Deputies worked with Carrollton Police Dept. personnel and local residents to box in the bull and get it under control before it could wander farther through the area. By the end of the effort, the sheriff's office said the bull was secured and no one had been hurt.

The scene underscored how fast a loose animal can become a public-safety problem in rural Alabama. A bull weighing 1,500 pounds can create immediate danger for motorists, homeowners and the animal itself, especially when it bolts near a school and nearby roads. In a situation like this, responders have to move quickly to keep people clear, limit traffic hazards and avoid provoking an already stressed animal.

Video and photo posts from the Pickens County Alabama Sheriff's Office showed deputies and officers working the animal in a response that had the feel of an improvised livestock operation. Other posts described the encounter as an unusual chase in Pickens County, the sort of call that can pull in law enforcement, neighbors and police officers all at once when standard containment fails. The bull was ultimately rounded up without injury, and the incident ended the way every loose-livestock call should: with the animal contained and the public out of harm's way.