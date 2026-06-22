2 minors held after Philippines school shooting kills 3 students

Three students died after two Grade 9 minors opened fire inside a Tacloban high school, triggering a bullying probe and security review.

Three students were killed and at least five others were wounded after two minors opened fire inside San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, a rare school shooting that has rattled the Philippines and put campus security under sharp scrutiny. Police said the attack began around 9 a.m. Monday, while classes were underway at the government-run school in Barangay San Jose, which enrolls more than 1,500 students.

Authorities took two suspects, ages 14 and 15, into custody after the shooting. One was subdued at the scene by fellow students and parents, and the other was later arrested in a hot pursuit operation. Police said both suspects were Grade 9 students, and one of them attended San Jose National High School. Their identities were withheld under the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, which protects minors in the justice system.

Investigators were also examining the weapons used in the attack, a .38 caliber revolver and a 9mm pistol, and how the suspects obtained them. Police said a possible motive under review involved bullying, a lead that has shifted attention beyond the violence itself to whether warning signs were missed or whether the school had the right mechanisms to detect and respond to threats before they turned deadly.

The Department of Education condemned the shooting and coordinated with police, social welfare officials and its regional office in Eastern Visayas to support the school community. The Philippine National Police said it would work with the Education Department after the fatal shooting, while the city government suspended classes at nearby schools as officers continued their investigation.

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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a thorough inquiry and directed authorities to strengthen safety and security measures, especially in schools. The case is being treated as a rare school shooting in the Philippines, where such attacks are uncommon, and it drew immediate comparison to the July 2022 shooting at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, where three people were also killed.

For school leaders across the Philippines and much of Asia, the Tacloban attack is likely to sharpen a familiar question: whether current systems are strong enough to spot dangerous behavior early, interrupt access to firearms and protect crowded campuses before violence reaches the classroom.