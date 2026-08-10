$200,000 savings could earn vastly different returns by next year

A $200,000 balance could earn about $480 in a traditional savings account or nearly $9,700 in a top high-yield account over a year.

$200,000 parked in a plain savings account at 0.24% APY would grow by about $480 over a year, while the same cash in a top high-yield account paying 4.85% APY would earn about $9,700. APY already includes compounding, so the gap is between leaving money in a plain savings account and moving it to a higher-yield account.

The rate backdrop shifted as the Federal Reserve eased policy in 2025. The FDIC’s September 15, 2025 bulletin put the national savings rate at 0.38% APY, and Bankrate’s September 9, 2025 materials put the national average yield for traditional savings accounts at 0.24% APY. The FDIC’s national rate cap, a benchmark tied to the national rate for banks that are less than well capitalized, can limit what some institutions may offer. Some accounts were still advertising yields above 4.75% in MarketWatch’s September 2025 roundup.

A money market account at 4.00% APY would earn about $8,000 on $200,000 in a year. A one-year CD at 4.40% APY would earn about $8,800. A top high-yield savings account at 4.85% APY would earn about $9,700. The spread between the weakest and strongest option is about $9,220 before any fees, and account rules can change the realized return. Some promotional savings offers cap the highest rate at a balance limit, as Apple Bank’s SmartStart Savings did with balances between $1.01 and $10,000, while BrioDirect required a $5,000 starting balance.

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Traditional savings fits cash that has to stay instantly reachable, but it pays the least. Money market accounts suit savers who want better yields and more flexible access, though the rate can still trail the best online offers. High-yield savings fits emergency funds and near-term cash that may need to move quickly if rates fall again. CDs fit money that can stay locked for the term.