2025 deadliest year for antisemitic attacks outside Israel since 1994

Twenty people were killed in antisemitic attacks outside Israel in 2025, the deadliest toll since 1994, as incidents jumped 136% above pre-October 7 levels.

Twenty people were killed in antisemitic attacks outside Israel in 2025, the deadliest toll for the Jewish diaspora since the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires. The J7 Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism counted the killings in attacks across Australia, Britain and the United States, with Sydney, Manchester, Washington, D.C. and Boulder, Colorado among the places named. Total antisemitic incidents climbed 136% above pre-October 7 levels.

The J7 Annual Report on Antisemitism 2025 drew on data from seven major Jewish communities. J7 was formed in July 2023 by major Jewish organizations to confront rising antisemitism. The group recorded about 23,000 antisemitic acts across the seven communities.

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Jewish Federations of North America, Secure Community Network and the Anti-Defamation League have circulated guidance for Jewish institutions and places of worship around synagogues, schools and community sites.

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The sharpest rise among major Jewish populations outside Israel was in the United Kingdom, where the Board of Deputies of British Jews linked the increase to the 2 October 2025 attack on Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester. Two Jewish men were killed there, and lethal antisemitic violence reached its highest level in more than three decades.