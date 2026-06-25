2026 NBA Draft grades track AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer picks

Washington opened with AJ Dybantsa at No. 1, while Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson kept the top of a deep board unsettled.

Washington opened the 2026 NBA Draft by taking AJ Dybantsa No. 1 overall, and Utah followed from the No. 2 slot in a class scouts had tracked for years. CBS Sports had Adam Finkelstein breaking down each pick through Round 2, a sign that this was being treated as more than a routine draft-night grade sheet.

The stakes were elevated because the class was widely viewed as exceptional before the first pick was made. CBS Sports called it one of the best drafts in recent memory, while NBC Sports described it as one of the deepest classes since LeBron James entered the league in 2003. That kind of acclaim turned every evaluation into a bet on franchise direction, not just roster depth.

The top of the board reflected that pressure. ESPN’s draft coverage centered AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson as the names that had defined the cycle, and CBS Sports’ roundtable showed how unsettled the consensus still was. Its analysts favored Dybantsa over Peterson at No. 1 and also weighed Cameron Boozer against Caleb Wilson, a reminder that even the cleanest-looking top tier still carried real disagreement.

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Utah’s position made the night especially consequential in Salt Lake City. The Jazz secured the No. 2 overall pick after the league’s draft lottery on May 10, 2026, and the team’s own announcement confirmed the result after the annual ping-pong ball drawing. The Salt Lake Tribune cast the choice as Utah’s most highly regarded prospect selection in at least a decade, a measure of how rare this kind of draft capital has been for a franchise still trying to move out of a long rebuild. The newspaper also noted that fans had a watch-party option as the draft began Tuesday night.

Round 2 kept that momentum alive. NBA.com said the draft ran June 23-24, 2026, with Round 2 starting live on ESPN after Washington selected Dybantsa first overall. ESPN’s updated second-round mock made the same point: there was still real value to be found after the first round, not just lottery fireworks. In a draft this highly rated, the franchises that moved fastest on ceiling, fit and development stood the best chance to alter their trajectory before the night was over.