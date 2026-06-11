2026 World Cup expands to 48 teams, bringing more knockout drama

The 2026 World Cup’s new Round of 32 will create more knockout matches, and any tie after 90 minutes can still go to extra time and penalties.

The biggest change at the 2026 World Cup is not just the jump to 48 teams. It is the number of games that can turn into elimination drama, because the tournament will open its knockout phase with a new Round of 32 before the Round of 16.

FIFA’s expanded World Cup will be the 23rd edition of the tournament and the first staged with three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States. The governing body has already finalized the knockout route for the 32 teams that advance from the group stage, with the final scheduled for 19 July 2026.

That bracket matters because the format changes when a match can end level. Group-stage games can finish in a draw, so no one should expect every tied match to continue beyond 90 minutes. The knockout rounds are different: if a match is tied after regulation, meaning 90 minutes plus stoppage time, FIFA sends it to 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves.

If the score is still level after those 30 minutes, the match is decided by a penalty shootout. That rule will apply in the Round of 32, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final. In other words, once the tournament reaches the bracket, draws disappear and every game produces a winner.

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The expanded field also raises the odds that fans will see more of those tense finishes. With more knockout games than in previous men’s World Cups, there are simply more chances for a match to reach extra time or penalties. That makes the late stages especially volatile, where one misstep, one save or one successful spot kick can send a team home.

For casual viewers, the key decision tree is simple. If a group-stage game ends level, the result stands. If a knockout game ends level after regulation, it goes to extra time. If it is still tied after two 15-minute periods, penalties decide it. The 2026 tournament is built to keep that pressure alive all the way to the final in July.