22-year-old held on suspicion of murder after man dies in street attack

A 22-year-old was held on suspicion of murder after a man died from injuries in a street attack, as Sheffield detectives kept probing two fatal shootings.

A 22-year-old was held on suspicion of murder after a man found injured on a street died. The arrest lands against a backdrop of two major South Yorkshire Police murder inquiries in Sheffield this year, one in Upperthorpe and another in the city centre.

On Watery Street in Upperthorpe, near St Philip’s Road, officers were called after reports of a shooting on 30 September 2025. The victim, Kassim Mohammed, was 32. He died in hospital despite the efforts of paramedics, and a murder investigation was launched immediately. Detectives put a cordon in place and appealed for dashcam, CCTV and doorbell footage from anyone who had been in the area.

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By March 2026, 11 arrests had been made in the Kassim Mohammed investigation. Several of those arrested were later released on bail while enquiries continued.

South Yorkshire Police is also investigating a separate killing on West Street in Sheffield city centre. Officers were called at about 2.45am on 25 May 2026 and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge outside One Four One bar. West Street was closed between Mappin Street and Westfield Terrace while police examined the scene, with nearby roads also shut and local transport routes affected.

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The victim was later named by her family as Shanice Brookes, 30. She was an innocent bystander, a mum-of-one who lived in Sheffield, worked for a local charity and was due to graduate from university. In the same case, Jemele Rhone, 30, of Outram Road, Sheffield, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm and possession of criminal property. Deiryen Dyce, 32, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, was charged with assisting an offender and several drugs- and ammunition-related offences. Another 30-year-old man arrested in Sheffield was later released and was no longer being treated as a suspect.

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Detectives also asked for help identifying a white Audi seen near Eldon Street and West Hill Street, and urged witnesses to come forward, including night-time economy workers and taxi drivers who may have seen what happened.