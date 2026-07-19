23 runners from seven countries race at the North Pole

Twenty-three runners from seven countries crossed drifting Arctic sea ice at 90° North in a race staged since 2003.

Twenty-three runners from seven countries took part in races at the Arctic’s geographic North Pole, where the course runs entirely on drifting sea ice floes over the Arctic Ocean. The field belonged to the North Pole Marathon, a Runbuk Inc. event that has been staged since 2003 and is billed as the “World’s Coolest Marathon®.” The 2026 summer edition was scheduled for July 19 as part of a broader North Pole Marathon/Forum programme.

The race is built around an unusual qualification path that turns the finish line into a destination for a very small, highly mobile circle of endurance athletes. Organizers say runners must complete a marathon on all seven continents and then the North Pole Marathon to join. That rule helps explain why a field of just 23 runners can still draw entrants from seven countries and why the event is marketed less like a single race than like the capstone to a global circuit.

The setting is what makes the North Pole Marathon more than a standard endurance test. Athletes run on drifting ice floes over the Arctic Ocean, at the top of the world, where the course depends on a surface that can move beneath the runners as conditions shift. The race’s appeal comes from that instability as much as from the distance itself: it is a commercial endurance spectacle staged on a platform that is physically precarious and environmentally fragile.

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Field sizes have varied from year to year, showing how exclusive and international the event has become. Another edition listed 76 participants from 23 countries, a reminder that the North Pole Marathon operates as a niche but globally branded product in adventure sport. Its draw comes from the same tension that defines the setting, a race sold on the novelty of reaching 90° North while relying on sea ice that exists only in motion.