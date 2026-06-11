24 Jump Street in the works with Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum talks

Sony is developing 24 Jump Street, skipping 23 and leaning into the franchise's own sequel joke as Hill, Tatum and Ice Cube talk return.

Sony Pictures is developing 24 Jump Street, with Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum and Ice Cube in talks to return. Rodney Rothman will direct from a script he wrote with Hill and Meghan Malloy, while Phil Lord and Chris Miller are back as producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, keeping the creative core tied to the films that turned a television reboot into one of Sony’s most reliable comedy properties.

The new title skips 23 Jump Street entirely and jumps to 24, a choice that fits a franchise built on knowing exactly how absurd its own sequel machinery can be. That self-awareness was already baked into 22 Jump Street, which ended with a parade of future sequel gags, and the next installment seems to be turning one of those punch lines into the actual premise.

The numbers help explain why Hollywood keeps circling familiar brands instead of gambling on new comedy ideas. 21 Jump Street, released in 2012, grossed about $201.6 million worldwide. 22 Jump Street followed in 2014 and climbed to about $331.3 million worldwide, a stronger haul that cemented the series as a rare theatrical comedy hit with broad commercial reach.

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That track record is part of a wider industry pattern: studios continue to return to proven IP, especially franchises that already carry audience recognition from the millennial era of multiplex comedies. The original 21 Jump Street TV series, which starred Johnny Depp, gave the reboot a built-in pop culture hook, but the films succeeded by turning that legacy into a joke about Hollywood itself, its recycling habits and its obsession with sequels.

A third film has been discussed for years, and 24 Jump Street now pushes the idea further by making the sequel title itself part of the joke. With Hill, Tatum and Ice Cube all in talks, Sony is not just reviving a profitable franchise. It is betting that audiences still have room for another round of self-mocking nostalgia, even as the movie business keeps leaning harder on the safest names in its library.