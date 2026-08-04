25 Democratic-led states challenge Trump tariffs in new lawsuit

Twenty-five Democratic-led states sued Trump over tariffs on goods from 59 countries and the EU, saying the levies could raise household costs and exceed his authority.

A coalition of 25 Democratic-led states sued Donald Trump’s administration on Monday, challenging the latest round of tariffs on goods from 59 countries and the European Union and warning they will push up prices for consumers and businesses nationwide.

The case was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York, the federal court with nationwide jurisdiction over customs and international trade disputes. The complaint argues Trump went beyond the emergency powers and trade authorities Congress intended. Courts have already struck down earlier tariff measures.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul said New York joined the coalition of 24 other states. California, Oregon and Arizona were also among the plaintiffs, and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield separately announced the challenge. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he sued the Trump administration again to stop what he called illegal tariffs.

The complaint says the duties, imposed last month, function like a sweeping national import tax. The states say that will hit imported goods across a broad range of industries, squeeze small businesses, and create uncertainty for state governments that depend on stable supply chains and tax revenue. The administration defended the tariffs, arguing that the targeted countries had not done enough to crack down on imports produced by forced labor.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said almost 90% of tariffs in 2025 were paid by American consumers and businesses, and said tariffs increased average household costs in Minnesota by roughly $1,100.

The coalition is asking the court to block the tariffs and declare them illegal. It is also seeking refunds for importers if the duties are overturned. The lawsuit follows a March 5 case by 22 attorneys general and two governors and a separate July 24 case filed by U.S. small businesses over the administration’s forced-labor tariffs.