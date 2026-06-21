28 remain in hospital after fatal train collision near Bedford

Twenty-eight people stayed in hospital and nine were critical after two East Midlands trains collided near Bedford, killing a driver and shutting the line for days.

Twenty-eight people remained in hospital and nine of them were in a critical condition after two East Midlands Railway trains collided near Elstow, south of Bedford, in a crash that killed one train driver and forced a major rail shutdown. The collision has become one of the most serious passenger rail disasters Britain has faced in more than a quarter of a century.

British Transport Police said officers were called at about 5.15pm BST on 19 June 2026 to reports of a collision between two East Midlands trains close to Elstow, Bedford. The services involved were the 3.50pm Nottingham to London St Pancras train and the 4.40pm Corby to London St Pancras service. British Transport Police declared a major incident as Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews joined the response. Inspectors from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch also attended to gather evidence at the scene.

AI-generated illustration

Later reporting said a Luton Airport Express service hit the back of a stationary East Midlands Railway train about two and a half miles south of Bedford on Friday evening. That detail is likely to be central to investigators as they reconstruct how two trains came into conflict on a busy inter-city corridor leading into London St Pancras.

The crash has rippled far beyond the scene itself. Network Rail said disruption on the London to Bedford route was expected to last until Thursday, and later reporting said the line between Bedford and London St Pancras would remain closed until 28 June while crews carried out a complex recovery operation to remove the damaged trains and repair the track. Thameslink warned passengers to travel only if essential, while East Midlands Railway suspended services to and from London St Pancras over the weekend.

Photo by RDNE Stock project

Stephen Craven via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The incident has also revived scrutiny of rail safety on a network where multi-train fatal crashes are rare. It has been described as the first fatal accident involving more than one train on Britain’s railways in more than 25 years, a stark measure of how unusual and severe the collision was. Network Rail called it a tragic, isolated incident. King Charles III said he was greatly saddened, and British Transport Police chief constable Lucy D’Orsi said the driver’s family had her deepest condolences.