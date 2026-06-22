3 dead after small plane crashes in Bowie park area

Three men died when a Piper Cherokee crashed in a Bowie wooded park area, raising urgent questions about suburban flight paths and small-plane safety.

A single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed in a wooded strip behind a Bowie townhouse community and playground, killing all three men aboard and rattling a residential area in Prince George’s County late Saturday night. The wreckage came to rest near Scarlett Oak Court, close to Route 50 and 301, where neighbors heard a boom that sounded like thunder.

Maryland State Police said the plane went down at about 11:30 p.m. on June 20, 2026, while carrying a pilot and two passengers. The aircraft was traveling from Ocean City, New Jersey, to Montgomery County Air Park in Gaithersburg, and investigators believe it may have belonged to a local flight school in Montgomery County and may have been on a training flight. The victims were all men, and their names have not been released while next of kin are notified.

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Prince George’s County Public Safety Communications received an iPhone crash alert between about 11:45 p.m. and 11:53 p.m., pointing responders to the area near Routes 50 and 301. That alert triggered a ground and aerial search by multiple agencies, but there were no eyewitnesses and no 911 call from the crash itself. Officials said the wreckage was not located until about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Local coverage described a debris field stretching about 100 feet through the woods behind a fence near the playground, underscoring how close the crash came to homes and a public gathering space. Despite the force of the impact, no injuries were reported on the ground, and the scene was contained to the wooded area near the residential block.

Adrian Pingstone (Arpingstone) via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are leading the investigation, which will now focus on the aircraft’s condition, the flight path, and whether the plane was being used for training. The crash has already sharpened public-safety questions beyond Bowie: whether a suburban park-adjacent corridor can be treated as an isolated tragedy, or as another warning about the risks of small aircraft operating over densely populated neighborhoods.