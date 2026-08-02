3 dead in Idaho shopping center shooting, police say

Three people were killed at a Twin Falls shopping center, and police said the shooter was among the dead as investigators worked to identify a motive.

Three people were killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Twin Falls, Idaho, and police said the gunman was among the dead. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the threat to the community was over after officers secured the area and kept bystanders away from the commercial complex.

The active-shooter call came in at about 2:30 p.m. local time Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, according to city public information coordinator Josh Palmer. Officers from Twin Falls and other nearby agencies rushed to the scene in a high-traffic commercial area near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, where police began sorting out who was injured, who had been caught in the violence, and how the shooting unfolded.

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In the early aftermath, officials were still working to determine the shooter’s identity and motive. Casualty counts also shifted as families were notified and victims were confirmed: some reports said two people were injured, while others put the number at seven, including some who were critically hurt. The variation reflected how quickly the investigation was moving as authorities processed the scene and interviewed witnesses.

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The shooting was especially jarring because one report said the In-N-Out location had opened only about a week earlier, on July 24, 2026. The attack turned a busy shopping area used for errands and meals into a crime scene, closing off part of a retail corridor that draws families, workers, and weekend shoppers.

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Law enforcement has not said whether the shooter acted alone, and the sequence of events inside and around the shopping center remained under review. Hicks said investigators were still piecing together what happened, while emphasizing that the immediate danger had passed. The focus now shifts to identifying the victims, confirming the final toll, and building a timeline from witness accounts and any available video from the area.