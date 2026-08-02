3 killed, 7 injured in Idaho In-N-Out shooting

Police found the suspected gunman dead near a Twin Falls In-N-Out after three people were killed and seven injured, some critically.

Police found the suspected gunman’s body in an area near an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls after a shooting that left three people dead and seven others injured, some critically. A Twin Falls city spokesman said the violence unfolded in a shopping area in southern Idaho, turning a routine restaurant stop into a mass-casualty scene. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the shooter was dead and the threat to the community was over.

Witness video and local broadcast coverage described a chaotic scene around the restaurant as the gunfire broke out. The shooting started at the In-N-Out Burger on Saturday, Aug. 1, and the suspect’s body was later found close to the restaurant, placing the end of the attack just outside the commercial strip where it began.

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Authorities were still notifying next of kin in the early phase of the investigation, a task that underscored how quickly the number of dead and injured pushed the case into a family-notification effort. Investigators were still trying to determine the shooter’s identity and motive, and police had not yet laid out a public explanation for why the attack began at the restaurant or how it moved into the surrounding shopping area.

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The violence added another deadly episode to the growing list of shootings that have hit ordinary public gathering places, from restaurants to shopping centers. In Twin Falls, the immediate questions now center on the sequence inside and around the In-N-Out, the speed of the police response, and what could have been done, if anything, to reduce the danger inside a space designed for everyday traffic rather than emergency lockdown.