3 U.S. service members killed in Iraq and Jordan attacks

Iranian attacks in Jordan and northern Iraq killed three U.S. service members as the Pentagon launched a 10th straight night of strikes on Iran.

The U.S. military carried out its 10th straight night of strikes on Iran, hitting coastal surveillance, air defense and maritime targets as the casualty toll from the widening confrontation climbed to three dead U.S. service members. The latest round of bombing came after deadly attacks in Jordan and northern Iraq that the Pentagon linked to Iranian missiles and drones.

The Pentagon identified two of the dead on Monday as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas. Both were killed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a site near the Syrian border that has been central to the fighting. A third U.S. service member remained missing after the strike, and four others were hospitalized.

AI-generated illustration

The attack on the Jordan base followed an Iranian missile and drone strike that hit U.S. forces over the weekend and left American personnel dead and wounded. Military officials also recovered unidentified human remains at the Jordan site as the search continued around the base.

The third death came in northern Iraq, where a U.S. service member was killed during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, U.S. Central Command said. That death pushed the number of U.S. troops killed in the latest flare-up to three across two countries, with Jordan and Iraq now both part of the same cycle of retaliation.

Photo by Stuart Robinson

The strike campaign against Iran has since moved into a steady rhythm of nightly attacks, with explosions reported in places including Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Chabahar and Konarak. The latest U.S. targets focused on systems tied to surveillance, air defense and maritime capability, extending a confrontation that began with the deaths of American personnel and has now spread across bases, border regions and Iranian military infrastructure.

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The pace of the strikes has made the conflict look repetitive, but the scope has widened. In a few days, the fighting moved from a single drone and missile attack in Jordan to a fatal ordnance disposal incident in Iraq and then to repeated U.S. bombardment inside Iran, raising the risk that a regional confrontation could deepen faster than officials can contain it.