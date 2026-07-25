35 killed in bus collision on Syria highway near Palmyra

At least 35 people died and 30 were injured when two passenger buses collided near Palmyra on Syria’s Deir al-Zor-Damascus highway.

At least 35 people were killed and 30 injured when two passenger buses collided on Syria’s Deir al-Zor-Damascus highway near Palmyra. One bus carried members of the Internal Security Forces, while the other was a civilian passenger bus.

A Health Ministry official told state news agency SANA that the casualty count had reached 35 dead and 30 wounded, a toll that points to a mass-casualty event on one of the country’s main east-west corridors. The road links Deir al-Zor with Damascus, carrying civilians, security personnel and long-distance traffic across a country where basic transport infrastructure has been battered by years of conflict.

AI-generated illustration

The location added to the seriousness of the crash. Later reporting placed the collision near Palmyra in central Syria, on the Deir ez-Zor-Damascus highway. That stretch sits far from the front lines but still reflects the same burdens that have made ordinary travel dangerous across Syria: damaged roads, strained oversight, limited emergency capacity and the pressure placed on vehicles that cover long routes between major population centers.

The response also showed how heavily the country still leans on military resources when civilian systems are under strain. Defence Ministry helicopters evacuated victims and transported them to a military hospital, underscoring the scale of the emergency and the limits of local medical capacity after a crash of this size. With 30 people injured, hospitals would have faced the difficult task of triage, identification and transfer for patients whose conditions could change quickly.

Aotearoa at Polish Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The collision on the road between Deir al-Zor and Damascus carried particular weight because it involved both civilian passengers and members of the Internal Security Forces. It was not an isolated traffic accident in a remote place, but a deadly interruption on a route that connects Syria’s east to its political center. In a country still recovering from war damage, the crash laid bare how fragile everyday movement remains and how quickly a roadway can become the site of a large civilian loss.