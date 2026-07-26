35 killed in bus collision on Syria's Deir Az Zor-Damascus road

Two passenger buses collided on Syria's Deir Az Zor-Damascus road, killing at least 35 people and injuring 30. One carried Internal Security Forces, the other civilians.

A health ministry official said 35 people were killed and 30 others injured when two passenger buses collided on Syria's Deir Az Zor-Damascus road between al-Sukhnah and Palmyra on Saturday. One of the buses was carrying members of the Internal Security Forces, while the other was transporting civilians. The crash turned a routine journey on a major highway into a mass-casualty disaster that reached both state personnel and ordinary travelers.

The road is a strategic corridor linking eastern Syria to Damascus, making it vital for long-distance travel, logistics and the movement of security personnel. A collision on that stretch can do more than block traffic: it can slow emergency response across a wide area and strain the hospitals and ambulances that serve a country still working through the damage of years of war.

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Al Jazeera said the crash highlighted wider concerns over road safety and deteriorating transport infrastructure after years of conflict. That warning points to a broader public-safety problem that extends beyond a single wreck. In Syria, where roads have endured war-related damage and long-term neglect, major highways can become hazardous even before investigators determine the immediate cause of a crash.

The toll made the collision one of the region's most serious transport accidents in recent memory. The fact that one bus carried Internal Security Forces members while the other carried civilians widened the circle of those affected and raised the stakes for the response, since the incident touched both a security institution and the civilian travel network on the same route.

Source: hawarnews.com

A health ministry official's casualty count put the scale of the disaster beyond an ordinary traffic accident. It underscored how quickly a single failure on the Deir Az Zor-Damascus road can become a national public-safety emergency, exposing the risks faced by people moving across a country where the infrastructure remains fragile and every long-haul trip can carry a heavy cost.