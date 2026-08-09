48 Hours reporter interviews childhood friend tied to murder case

Nikki Battiste’s interview with Heather Snyder carried a personal edge: the 48 Hours reporter had grown up with the woman linked to Joe Shymanski’s murder case.

Nikki Battiste’s interview with Heather Snyder gave the Joe Shymanski murder case an unusual center of gravity: the veteran crime reporter had grown up with Snyder before sitting down with her for a 48 Hours exclusive. The collision between a murder investigation and a personal history made the reporting more fraught, even as the case itself turned on hard details in Calvert County, Maryland.

Joe Shymanski, a Washington, D.C., photographer, was shot and killed in the driveway of his Calvert County home on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. The case began the next night as a missing persons investigation, when sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at 7:47 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2023. Shymanski’s ex-wife, Heather Snyder, met deputies in the driveway and told authorities she had arrived by car around 7 p.m. from her home in Pennsylvania.

Investigators later found Shymanski’s remains near the home of Brandon Ross Holbrook of Reedsville, Pennsylvania. The official case site said Holbrook drove 200 miles from Reedsville to Shymanski’s home on the day of the killing and was romantically involved with Snyder for about two years. Holbrook was arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced in the case.

A Calvert County jury convicted Holbrook on April 9, 2025, after an 8-day trial. On July 18, 2025, the Calvert County State’s Attorney said Holbrook, 49, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the maximum allowed under Maryland law. The conviction closed one chapter of the case, but it did not settle every question for Shymanski’s family.

Family members, including Janine Shymanski, have publicly questioned whether Holbrook acted alone. In October 2025, 48 Hours returned to the case with an episode titled “My Uncle Joe’s Murder,” and the family again raised the possibility that others may have been involved in the killing and dismemberment of the photographer. Snyder denied involvement in the case.

The reporting around Shymanski’s death also carried a rare personal strain for Battiste, whose professional assignment crossed into childhood memory. That tension sat beside the case’s central facts: a killing in a driveway, a missing persons call that came one day later, a cross-state relationship at the center of the investigation, and a sentence that ended with Holbrook spending the rest of his life in prison.