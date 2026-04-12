49ers Sign Jack Jones, Impacting NFL Draft Plans

The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Jack Jones, a move expected to impact the team's priorities in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement with veteran cornerback Jack Jones, a deal that could reshape the team's approach to the NFL Draft as they strengthen their secondary ahead of the new season.

Jack Jones Joins 49ers’ Secondary

According to coverage from NBC Sports, Jack Jones has agreed to terms with the 49ers, adding depth and experience to a defensive backfield that played a significant role in the team's success last season. Jones, who previously played for the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, brings a strong resume to San Francisco. Over his career, Jones has accumulated notable defensive stats, including multiple interceptions and pass breakups, and he is regarded for his playmaking ability in coverage.

Jones, a 2019 fourth-round pick, has appeared in over 40 NFL games and started in more than half of them.

He has recorded at least 2 interceptions in each of his last two seasons.

This signing comes as the 49ers look to build on their strong 2023 season, in which they finished with a leading record in the NFC West and advanced deep into the playoffs.

Impact on 49ers’ Draft Plans

Sports Illustrated reports that the addition of Jones is likely to alter the 49ers' draft strategy. Entering the offseason, the cornerback position was identified as a priority need for San Francisco, with many analysts projecting the team to target the secondary in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. With Jones now in the fold, the pressure to select a cornerback early may ease.

The 49ers are expected to gain more flexibility with their first-round pick, potentially allowing them to address other roster needs such as the defensive line or offensive tackle.

Jones's experience provides immediate competition at the position, giving the 49ers the option to develop a young cornerback behind established veterans rather than relying on a rookie starter.

Sports Illustrated notes that this move could push cornerback down the priority list, with the team possibly targeting developmental prospects in later rounds instead of investing a high pick on the position.

Jones’s Role and Expectations

Jones is expected to compete for significant playing time in a secondary that relies on both versatility and depth. Last season, the 49ers' defensive unit was among the league’s best, holding opponents to just 19.1 points per game and ranking high in pass defense. Jones’s arrival enhances the rotation and gives defensive coordinator Steve Wilks more options in nickel and dime packages.

While his contract terms have not been disclosed, NBC Sports highlights that Jones’s addition is viewed as a targeted move to keep the 49ers competitive in the NFC, especially against pass-heavy offenses. His knack for creating turnovers could be a difference-maker in close games, and his experience will be valuable during critical moments late in the season and playoffs.

Looking Ahead

With the draft approaching, San Francisco’s leadership can now approach their selections with greater flexibility. The team’s actions in free agency, particularly at cornerback, indicate a willingness to prioritize value and experience over immediate rookie contributions at certain positions. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how the new-look secondary comes together and what directions the 49ers pursue on draft day.

For more on Jack Jones’s individual stats and career history, or to review the 49ers’ full 2024 schedule, follow the provided links for deeper data and analysis.