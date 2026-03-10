49ers Sign Mike Evans After 12 Years With Buccaneers

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, ending his historic 12-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Evans, one of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers over the past decade, is set to join the San Francisco 49ers, ending his remarkable 12-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The move, reported by ESPN, NFL.com, and Niners Nation, gives the 49ers a proven playmaker as they continue their pursuit of a Super Bowl title.

Evans’ Consistent Excellence in Tampa Bay

Evans leaves Tampa Bay as one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise and league history. Over 12 seasons, he compiled 10,591 receiving yards and 94 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference, making him the Buccaneers’ all-time leader in both categories. The 6-foot-5 receiver also set an NFL record by opening his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, as highlighted by NFL.com and ESPN reporting.

Evans ranks among the league’s top active receivers in career receptions and yards.

He was a key part of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV championship run in 2020.

In 2023, Evans posted 79 receptions, 1,255 yards, and 13 touchdowns, continuing his streak of high-level production.

Why the 49ers Made Their Move

The 49ers, coming off another deep playoff run, add Evans to an already potent offense. According to Niners Nation, San Francisco sees Evans as a “steal,” citing his durability, red zone prowess, and ability to win contested catches. The 49ers’ passing attack, led by quarterback Brock Purdy and featuring stars like Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, now becomes even more dynamic with Evans’ addition.

Evans’ size and contested-catch ability fill a need for the 49ers’ receiving corps.

He brings playoff experience and leadership to a team with championship aspirations.

According to Spotrac, the contract’s structure is expected to be cap-friendly for San Francisco, aligning with the team’s long-term roster strategy.

End of an Era in Tampa Bay

Evans’ departure signals the end of an era for the Buccaneers, who drafted him seventh overall in 2014. He was a constant presence through multiple coaching changes and quarterbacks, culminating in a Super Bowl win with Tom Brady. NFL.com noted that Evans’ consistency and loyalty made him a fan favorite and franchise cornerstone in Tampa Bay.

What Evans Brings to San Francisco

Statistically, Evans has shown little sign of decline even as he enters his 13th season. His 2023 numbers ranked among the league’s best, and his advanced metrics—such as yards per target and contested catch rate—remained strong. The 49ers’ offense, which already ranked among the league’s most efficient, now adds a weapon capable of stretching the field and drawing defensive attention.

Evans has averaged over 75 receptions and 1,200 yards per season.

He has played at least 15 games in 10 of his 12 seasons, underscoring his durability.

His career playoff production (709 yards, 7 TDs in 11 games) gives the 49ers a proven postseason performer.

Looking Ahead

With Evans in the fold, the 49ers are expected to feature one of the league’s deepest and most versatile receiver groups. His presence should open up opportunities for teammates and create new challenges for opposing defenses. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, face a significant transition as they look to replace their all-time leading receiver.

While contract terms have not been officially released, Spotrac and other sources project the deal to be competitive with top-tier veteran wideouts, while providing the 49ers with flexibility for future roster decisions. For Evans, the move represents a chance to compete for another championship with one of the NFL’s premier organizations.

As the 2026 offseason continues, all eyes will be on how quickly Evans can integrate into the 49ers’ system and what impact he’ll have on the team’s Super Bowl ambitions. His arrival marks a bold step for San Francisco—and a closing chapter in one of Tampa Bay’s most storied careers.