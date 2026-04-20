49ers Sign Trent Williams to Two-Year, $50 Million Extension

San Francisco 49ers and star left tackle Trent Williams resolve contract standoff with a two-year, $50 million extension, cementing his future with the team.

The San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement with standout left tackle Trent Williams on a two-year, $50 million contract, ending weeks of speculation over his future and ensuring one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen remains in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future. Multiple outlets, including SFGATE, The Mercury News, and NFL.com, confirmed the news on Monday.

Deal Ends Lengthy Contract Standoff

The agreement concludes a period of uncertainty for both Williams and the 49ers, as negotiations had reportedly stalled in recent weeks. NFL.com emphasized that the deal puts to rest a contract standoff that had generated considerable attention throughout the offseason. The Mercury News described the process as Williams’ “latest contract saga” with San Francisco, referencing previous negotiations that had also gone down to the wire.

Contract Details and Financial Impact

Two-year extension worth $50 million

Williams remains one of the NFL’s highest-paid offensive linemen

The deal provides roster stability for San Francisco heading into the next two seasons

For those interested in the complete contract breakdown, salary cap charges, and bonus structure, several financial analysis platforms offer detailed tables and projections. The extension is expected to keep Williams among the league’s top earners at his position, a testament to his continued elite performance and importance to the 49ers’ offense.

Williams’ Impact and Performance

Since joining the 49ers in 2020, Williams has consistently ranked among the NFL’s best tackles, both in standard and advanced metrics. His leadership and on-field excellence have been recognized league-wide, with multiple Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors. According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced grades and analytics, Williams has routinely posted elite blocking grades, contributing significantly to San Francisco’s offensive success.

Williams has started over 170 games in his NFL career

He has been named to the Pro Bowl 11 times

Widely regarded as one of the premier blindside protectors in the league

What It Means for the 49ers

The 49ers’ commitment to Williams underlines their determination to maintain a championship-caliber roster. As the anchor of the offensive line, Williams’ presence is crucial for quarterback protection and the team’s potent running game. The Mercury News highlighted that securing Williams’ future was a top offseason priority for San Francisco’s front office, especially as they look to build on recent playoff runs.

San Francisco’s offensive unit has relied heavily on Williams’ consistency and ability to neutralize top pass rushers. With his contract resolved, the team can now focus on other roster needs, confident that a key building block remains in place. The deal also provides clarity for future salary cap management, as seen in the NFLPA’s salary cap report.

Looking Ahead

Williams’ new contract keeps him with the 49ers through his age-39 season, a notable feat for a player at such a physically demanding position. While questions will remain about long-term durability, his performance over the past several seasons suggests he remains at the peak of his abilities. The 49ers and their fans can look forward to continued stability on the left side of the offensive line as the team pursues further postseason success.

For a deeper dive into Williams’ career milestones and background, the NFL’s official bio offers a comprehensive overview of his journey from Washington to San Francisco and his rise as one of the game’s most respected linemen.