5 killed in shooting at youth center near Hamburg

Five people were killed at a youth welfare facility in Stade, and police detained two people, including the suspected shooter, as they said the public was not in danger.

Five people were killed when shots were fired at a youth welfare facility on Dankersstrasse in Stade, south of the town center, sending police and emergency crews to the scene in the northern German town west of Hamburg. Stade police said two people were in custody, including the suspected shooter, and that there was no danger to the public.

Police said several other people were injured, but did not immediately give a number. Authorities first described the incident as a major police operation and urged people to stay away from the area while emergency services worked at the site. Some early reports suggested multiple suspects, but police did not confirm that claim.

The motive remained unclear. German police said the shooting took place on Monday, June 29, 2026, in a town of just under 50,000 people, a detail that has sharpened the sense of shock in a country where mass shootings at schools, universities and youth centers are rare. Germany’s gun laws are also comparatively strict by European standards.

AI-generated illustration

The violence in Stade has drawn attention far beyond northern Germany because youth centers are not common scenes of mass shooting deaths in Europe. The contrast with the United States is stark, where such attacks have become far more frequent, while similar incidents in Germany and across much of Europe remain exceptional. Police continued securing the area as investigators worked to determine what happened inside the facility.