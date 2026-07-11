50 Cent letter emerged after man jailed in Derby cocaine case

50 Cent asked a Derby judge to loosen bail for Abdirahiim Hassan so he could work on the rapper’s European tour. Hassan was later jailed for 18-and-a-half years.

A letter signed by Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, asked a Derby judge to vary Abdirahiim Hassan’s bail conditions so he could work on the European leg of the rapper’s Legacy Tour. The request surfaced after Hassan was jailed at Derby Crown Court for 18-and-a-half years on Friday, July 11, 2026.

Hassan, 37, had been convicted after trial of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and possession of criminal property in the form of cash. The court sentence brought a separate celebrity-linked filing into the same criminal case, where a defendant facing serious drugs charges had been presented as someone needed for a major touring operation.

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The letter began, “My name is Curtis Jackson, known professionally as 50 Cent.” It said Hassan should be allowed to play a “critical operational role” on the European leg of the Legacy Tour last summer. There is no suggestion Jackson had any knowledge of Hassan’s criminal activities.

The episode highlights how formal court processes can be touched by the informal reach of celebrity and the demands of touring business. Jackson’s public profile remains built on more than music alone: his official website identifies him as active in music, spirits, film and philanthropy, underscoring the scale of the professional machinery that can depend on overseas travel and trusted staff.

For Derby Crown Court, the letter sat alongside a case that ended with one of the most serious sentences available in the Crown Court. For the wider public, it offers a rare look at how a well-known name can enter a criminal proceeding not as a defendant, but as an advocate for travel and access in support of a man later found guilty of major drug offences.