‘6-7’ Chant Craze Energizes NBA and College Basketball

A new crowd tradition, the '6-7' countdown chant, is taking over NBA and college basketball games across the country, fueling fan energy and social media buzz.

Basketball crowds at both NBA and college games have embraced a new viral phenomenon: the ‘6-7’ chant. Over the past several weeks, fans nationwide have joined in this rhythmic countdown, creating a unique in-arena atmosphere that’s catching the attention of players, broadcasters, and social media users alike.

How the ‘6-7’ Craze Started

The origins of the ‘6-7’ chant remain somewhat mysterious, but reports from FOX Sports and AP News suggest it began organically at a handful of games earlier in the 2023-24 NBA season. The chant typically erupts late in the shot clock, when fans loudly count down the final seconds—often starting with “six, seven”—to pressure opposing teams into rushed shots. What began as a quirky student section tradition at several college arenas quickly leapt into the professional ranks, where NBA fans have amplified its reach through social media clips and live broadcasts.

Impact Across the Country

Coverage from The Killeen Daily Herald highlights how the ‘6-7’ chant has spread from its college basketball roots to powerhouse NBA venues, including sold-out arenas in major markets. The chant’s popularity has soared as fans post videos of the energetic countdown on TikTok and X, drawing millions of views and inspiring imitations nationwide. In college arenas, student sections often lead the charge, while NBA crowds have begun to coordinate their chants, sometimes even outpacing the arena’s official shot clock displays.

The ‘6-7’ phenomenon has been documented at games featuring top NCAA teams, with raucous home crowds using it as a form of gamesmanship.

NBA broadcasts have picked up the chant’s growing volume, with commentators referencing the trend during live telecasts.

Clips of the chant frequently go viral, with hashtags like #67Chant and #BasketballTraditions trending on social media platforms.

Why Fans Love the Countdown

The appeal of the ‘6-7’ chant lies in its simplicity and communal energy. Fans say it gives them a way to impact the game, applying psychological pressure on visiting teams and creating memorable moments that last well beyond the final buzzer. Recent NBA box scores and college basketball recaps show a spike in late-shot-clock turnovers and hurried attempts, which some attribute to the distraction caused by the synchronized crowd countdown.

Anecdotal reports from both AP News and FOX Sports note that players have acknowledged the chant during postgame interviews, sometimes with amusement but also with an understanding of its impact. Some teams have even adapted by practicing with artificial crowd noise to prepare for the disruptive effect.

Potential for Long-Term Tradition

While crowd chants are nothing new to basketball, the rapid rise of the ‘6-7’ tradition sets it apart from past trends. Its widespread adoption at both the college and professional levels—across conferences and divisions—suggests that it could become a lasting part of the sport’s fan culture. Arena operators and broadcasters are already referencing the chant in promotional materials and social content, further embedding it in the basketball experience.

Basketball observers say the chant’s staying power will depend on continued fan enthusiasm and its ability to evolve with new trends.

Some teams have embraced the chant, encouraging fans to participate through in-arena prompts and scoreboard graphics.

Links to historical NBA records show few crowd-driven phenomena have achieved this level of viral spread in such a short period.

Looking Ahead

As the 2023-24 basketball season progresses, the ‘6-7’ chant shows little sign of fading. With March Madness on the horizon for college hoops and the NBA playoffs approaching, fans can expect the chant to become even louder and more ubiquitous. Whether it remains a fun fad or cements itself as a lasting basketball tradition, the ‘6-7’ craze has already left its mark on a season defined by viral energy and passionate crowds.