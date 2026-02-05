Federal authorities confirm 700 ICE and CBP officers are leaving Minneapolis, signaling a major change in local immigration enforcement.

Minneapolis is set to see a significant shift in its federal immigration enforcement landscape as border czar Tom Homan announced that 700 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers are departing the city. The move marks a noteworthy reduction in the federal presence and reflects broader changes in the nation’s approach to immigration policy.

Federal Authorities Confirm Large-Scale Withdrawal

The departure of such a substantial number of ICE and CBP officers from Minneapolis underscores a recalibration of enforcement priorities within Minnesota. According to official announcements, the decision comes as part of a nationwide review and realignment of resources in response to evolving immigration strategies. The move is expected to have immediate impacts on local communities, law enforcement partnerships, and ongoing federal operations in the region.

Context: A Shift Toward a 'Softer Touch'

The withdrawal aligns with recent statements by political leaders signaling a change in tone and tactics on immigration. Former President Donald Trump has described the new approach as a “softer touch” on immigration, suggesting a move away from aggressive enforcement toward policies that prioritize humanitarian considerations and local collaboration. The reduction in Minneapolis’s federal force is being viewed as an early indicator of this shift.

Implications for Minneapolis and Beyond

Community Impact: The removal of 700 federal officers is likely to affect local law enforcement’s ability to coordinate with federal agencies on immigration matters, including detentions and deportations.

The removal of 700 federal officers is likely to affect local law enforcement’s ability to coordinate with federal agencies on immigration matters, including detentions and deportations. Policy Signal: The withdrawal may be interpreted as a sign to other cities about the administration’s evolving priorities, potentially influencing enforcement strategies nationwide.

The withdrawal may be interpreted as a sign to other cities about the administration’s evolving priorities, potentially influencing enforcement strategies nationwide. Operational Changes: The realignment could result in changes to how local agencies handle immigration cases, with possible shifts in case prioritization and resource allocation.

Looking Forward: What Comes Next?

As the largest single withdrawal of ICE and CBP officers in the city’s recent history, the development has sparked debate among local officials, advocacy groups, and residents. Some view the move as a step toward more community-oriented policies, while others raise concerns about gaps in enforcement and security. The long-term effects of the reduction remain to be seen, as both federal and local leaders assess the outcomes and adjust strategies accordingly.

For ongoing updates on immigration enforcement and policy in Minnesota, readers can follow developments through official government channels and local news outlets.