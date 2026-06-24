8BitDo unveils thinner Arcade Controller Pro with extra button, screen

8BitDo’s Arcade Controller Pro adds a screen and a fifth programmable input, letting players tweak mappings on the controller itself.

8BitDo has revealed the Arcade Controller Pro, a thinner leverless fight pad with a built-in screen, an extra programmable button and on-device controls, and it will be on display ahead of EVO 2026 in Las Vegas.

Last year, the original Arcade Controller debuted at $89.99 for the Switch and PC model and $99.99 for the Xbox and PC version. The first version measured 1.6 cm thick and was built for Switch and Windows, with programmable P1 through P4 buttons, replaceable lock caps, SOCD cleaning, tournament lock, Bluetooth, 2.4G and wired connectivity, a hot-swappable PCB and 16 Kailh Wizard low-profile mechanical switches.

AI-generated illustration

It measures 16 mm thick, adds a P5 input for the left pinky, repositions P4 for easier access, and tightens the layout so fingers sit more naturally across the buttons. The small display shows live button presses and lets players check battery life, adjust SOCD, remap the extra inputs and change lighting without opening Ultimate Software V2 on another device, though the software still supports button mapping, macros, lighting changes and firmware updates.

Andreas Lakso via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Pro also adds extra RGB lighting around the main inputs, a magnetic wrist rest, hidden storage for spare switches and key locks, and a cable-lock system designed to prevent accidental disconnects during wired play. 8BitDo has not set a price or release date, but EVO 2026 will run June 26-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Exhibition Hall, where the controller will get its first public look.