AAA forecasts record 72.2 million July Fourth travelers amid heat wave

A record 72.2 million Americans are set to travel for July Fourth as airfare, fuel prices and dangerous heat squeeze holiday budgets and raise road and airport risks.

Holiday travel is already crowding up against a punishing stretch of summer weather, and the squeeze is landing on ordinary travelers first. AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Independence Day between Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, July 5, topping last year’s record of 71.8 million. The increase is only about half a percent, a sign that inflationary pressure is still slowing travel growth even as demand keeps setting new highs.

The biggest strain is showing up in the cost of getting there. AAA said car and plane travel are relatively flat from a year ago, while cruises and other modes are posting the strongest gains. Rising fuel prices are part of the pressure, and CBS News previously reported that surging jet-fuel prices pushed domestic airfare up about 18% from last year, or about $55 more per trip. That leaves families heading out for a long weekend facing higher transportation costs before they even reach their destination.

Airports are bracing for the rush. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 18.7 million air travelers at U.S. airport security checkpoints from Tuesday, June 30, through Monday, July 6. The heaviest day is expected to be Thursday, July 2, when more than 3 million people are projected to pass through security. Those numbers point to crowded terminals, long checkpoint lines and packed gates just as summer holiday traffic peaks.

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The weather is adding a second layer of risk. The National Weather Service says dangerous, record-breaking heat is spreading across much of the central and eastern United States, with heat indices likely above 100 degrees. In Boston, the local weather office warned of a dangerous prolonged heatwave continuing through Saturday, July 4, with afternoon heat indices of 100 to 115 degrees on Thursday and Friday and still 95 to 100-plus on Saturday. CBS News said the holiday could be the hottest on record for millions of Americans under a heat dome trapping more than half the country through the weekend.

For travelers, that combination means the most expensive stretches of the holiday are also the most physically demanding. Hot pavement, crowded terminals and long drives will test anyone trying to move across the country during the year’s busiest summer getaway.