Aaron Ford wins Nevada Democratic nomination for governor

Aaron Ford cleared Nevada’s six-candidate Democratic primary and heads into a Nov. 3 showdown with Trump-backed Gov. Joe Lombardo in one of the nation’s tightest races.

Aaron Ford’s victory in Nevada’s Democratic primary for governor does more than settle a nomination. It opens one of the country’s most closely watched battleground contests, with Ford now set to challenge Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in a state that often helps decide national power.

Ford defeated Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill in the June 9 primary, and the Associated Press called the race about two hours after polls closed. He emerged from a six-candidate Democratic field as the clear front-runner, giving Nevada Democrats a nominee with statewide name recognition and a record that party leaders hope can hold together their coalition through November.

The general election on Nov. 3, 2026, will pit Ford, the state’s attorney general and a former Nevada Senate majority leader, against Lombardo, who is seeking a second term and was endorsed by President Donald Trump. Ford became Nevada’s first Black attorney general in 2019, a milestone that has made his political rise a marker of both institutional experience and party symbolism. His campaign has signaled a focus on state government reform and opposition to Trump-era policies, a message aimed at framing the race around competence, accountability and the direction of Nevada government.

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The stakes are especially high because this is not a closed-off partisan exercise. Nevada’s closed primary system includes roughly 570,000 registered Democrats and about 570,000 registered Republicans, but more than 780,000 voters are registered as nonpartisan. That makes the primary result less a final verdict than the opening move in a race that will depend on independents, cross-pressure voters and turnout in Clark and Washoe counties. Election forecasters have described the governor’s race as a toss-up or near toss-up, underscoring how little room either side has to waste.

Ford also enters the fall with strong backing from Nevada’s top Democratic senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, support that signals institutional confidence in his ability to hold the party together after a contested primary. Hill, who chairs the Washoe County Commission, had criticized the race’s dynamics earlier in the cycle and said Ford was the preferred choice of Democratic insiders. Her campaign emphasized tax reform and opposition to what she called “billionaire giveaways,” setting up a contrast with Ford’s emphasis on governing experience and broader statewide appeal.

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Nevada Democrats have spent years trying to reclaim the governor’s mansion, and Ford’s nomination gives them a candidate with a long résumé and clear political advantages. Whether that translates into a win against an incumbent backed by Trump will reveal far more than which party controls Carson City. It will show whether Democrats can still compete in one of the most consequential states on the national map.