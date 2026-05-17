Aaron Rodgers Signs One-Year Deal with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is set to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for his 22nd NFL season, agreeing to a one-year contract according to multiple reports.

Aaron Rodgers, one of the NFL’s most accomplished quarterbacks, will return for a 22nd season, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to reports from ESPN, ProFootballRumors.com, and The New York Times. The signing marks a significant moment for both Rodgers and the Steelers, as the veteran quarterback looks to continue his storied career with a new team.

Rodgers Set for 22nd NFL Season

All three sources confirm that Rodgers will play his 22nd season, a rare milestone among NFL quarterbacks. The New York Times highlights the longevity of Rodgers’ career, noting his return for another season as a testament to his durability and continued competitiveness. ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com both report that the deal is for a single year, suggesting a short-term commitment as the Steelers look to bolster their quarterback position.

Contract Details and Team Impact

While exact financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed in the initial reports, the one-year length aligns with recent trends for aging quarterbacks seeking to extend their careers. The Steelers, who have salary cap flexibility this offseason, are expected to accommodate Rodgers’ contract without major roster upheaval. According to current salary cap data, Pittsburgh has space to add a veteran without jeopardizing future spending.

Steelers’ Recent Performance

Pittsburgh finished the 2025 season with a record that left them outside the playoff picture, underscoring the need for offensive improvement.

The team’s passing statistics ranked in the lower half of the league last year.

Adding Rodgers is expected to boost the team’s offensive output and provide veteran leadership for a relatively young roster.

Rodgers’ Career Achievements

Rodgers’ career is among the most decorated in NFL history. According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, he has:

Over 59,000 passing yards and 470 touchdowns

and Four NFL Most Valuable Player awards

A Super Bowl title with the Green Bay Packers

Consistently ranked among the league’s top quarterbacks, including recent advanced metrics from Football Outsiders

His move to Pittsburgh adds another chapter to his already illustrious career, following a tenure with the Jets and Packers.

Analysis: What This Means for Pittsburgh

The Steelers are betting on Rodgers’ experience to elevate their offense, especially after recent quarterback struggles. The move also signals the team’s intent to contend in the upcoming season, leveraging Rodgers’ proven ability to manage games and execute high-level plays. While the signing is for only one year, it offers Pittsburgh a window to develop younger players around a Hall of Fame-caliber leader.

Team officials, as reported across multiple outlets, view Rodgers’ signing as a strategic step toward immediate competitiveness. The Steelers’ historical franchise success and current roster construction suggest they are looking for stability and playoff contention in 2026.

Looking Ahead

Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh is expected to generate significant attention across the league. Fans and analysts will be watching to see if he can replicate his past success and guide the Steelers back to postseason relevance. The 2026 NFL season now features one of its most intriguing storylines as Rodgers, at age 42, prepares to suit up for a new team.

As more details emerge regarding the contract and team plans, the impact of Rodgers’ signing will become clearer. For now, the Steelers have made a bold move to strengthen their roster and bolster their chances in the competitive AFC.