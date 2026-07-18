Abbott investigates two separate cyber incidents, says operations unaffected

Abbott said two cyber incidents hit limited internal systems in cancer diagnostics and LabCentral, but manufacturing, lab work and patient service were not affected.

Abbott Laboratories said it was investigating two separate cyber incidents involving unauthorized access to internal systems in its Cancer Diagnostics business and its LabCentral portal, while saying operations had not been affected.

In its July 16 statement, Abbott said the Cancer Diagnostics incident involved a limited number of internal systems only and did not affect business operations, product or product availability, manufacturing, lab operations, or the company’s ability to serve patients. Abbott also said there was no impact to any other Abbott businesses, sites or systems, and that the legacy Exact Sciences systems are separate from Abbott’s.

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The timing suggests Abbott detected and disclosed the Cancer Diagnostics event quickly: the company said it learned of that incident on July 15 and gave its public update the next day. The separate LabCentral matter was being handled as a distinct event, adding to the question of whether Abbott was dealing with more than one weak point at once, or whether the incidents were isolated to different systems.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

That distinction matters for a company whose businesses span diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition and pharmaceuticals. In healthcare, even a contained intrusion can force forensic review, legal scrutiny and disclosure decisions, while suppliers, hospitals and clinicians watch closely for signs that manufacturing or product delivery could be disrupted. Abbott said those lines remained intact, and the company’s statement drew a bright line between the compromised internal systems and the operations that support patients.

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The disclosures came during the same week Abbott also raised its 2026 profit forecast, a reminder that the cyber incidents landed against a backdrop of commercial strength rather than operational distress. For investors and regulators, the central issue now is not whether Abbott can keep shipping products, but whether the company can show that the incidents were contained before they reached broader corporate, supply-chain or patient-facing systems.