Abbott raises 2026 profit forecast on strong diagnostics demand

Abbott lifted its 2026 profit outlook as diagnostics and medical devices kept demand strong, after quarterly sales hit $12.593 billion and adjusted EPS reached $1.31.

Abbott raised its 2026 profit forecast after stronger demand in diagnostics and medical devices helped the company beat quarterly estimates and tighten its outlook for the rest of the year. The move pointed to steady spending from hospitals, clinicians and patients on products that remain essential even when the broader economy is uneven.

The clearest growth signal came from Abbott’s diagnostics arm, including its newly acquired cancer diagnostics business, alongside medical devices tied to ongoing care. That mix suggests demand is being driven less by a single rebound and more by continuing clinical need, as health systems keep testing and procedure pipelines moving. Abbott’s investor materials said it reaffirmed full-year 2026 comparable sales growth guidance of 6.5% to 7.5% and raised full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance, signaling confidence that the stronger first-half pace can hold.

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Abbott’s second-quarter numbers backed up that view. TradingView’s summary of the results showed net sales of $12.593 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.31, with comparable sales growth of 4.8% for the quarter. Shares rose nearly 4% after the update, reflecting investor relief that Abbott was able to lift guidance while still showing growth across core businesses rather than relying on a one-time gain.

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The guidance increase also marked a sharp turn from April 16, when Abbott trimmed its 2026 profit forecast because of an Exact deal hit. By July 16, the company was back to raising expectations, a swing that points to improved execution and a better read on demand in its most important categories. Abbott’s own second-quarter earnings call page said the discussion covered key growth drivers, the outlook for global healthcare demand and upcoming product launches, all areas that now look central to the company’s 2026 trajectory.

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For the healthcare market, Abbott’s update is a useful read on where money is still flowing. Diagnostics strength indicates that labs and health systems are continuing to invest in testing capacity, while the medical devices result suggests durable demand for heart care and other chronic-condition treatments has not softened. The company’s higher forecast does not just reflect better margins or pricing discipline. It shows that essential medical spending remains resilient, and that Abbott’s product mix is still aligned with the parts of healthcare where demand is most dependable.