ABC News Live offers 24/7 breaking news and live coverage

ABC News Live pairs a 24/7 stream with scheduled blocks like ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis, and it runs across ABC.com, Hulu, the app and YouTube.

ABC News Live is presented on ABC News’ own live-streaming pages as a continuous service built around “24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.” The feed currently places “ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis” on now and “ABC News Live Reports” next, signaling a news operation designed to stay visible across the day, not just at fixed broadcast hours.

ABC News reinforces that positioning in its broader branding, describing itself as a daily source for “breaking national and world news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage.” That language matters because it places the live product at the center of the network’s news strategy, where immediacy and constant availability are treated as part of the editorial offer rather than a side channel.

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The service is distributed across ABC News’ website, including ABC.com live-stream pages, and it also streams on Hulu. ABC News Live content appears on the ABC News app as well, while Google Play describes the app as a gateway to “24/7 breaking news coverage” that lets users “immerse” themselves in current events through live-streaming from ABC News Live. The same feed also appears on ABC News’ YouTube channel, extending the network’s reach into a platform where live news competes alongside clips, algorithmic recommendations and creator-driven coverage.

That distribution mix shows how major newsrooms now fight for attention on multiple fronts at once. A live stream on ABC.com can serve viewers already inside the ABC ecosystem, while Hulu, the ABC News app and YouTube broaden access for audiences who may not arrive through a traditional evening newscast. In practice, that gives ABC News a way to move breaking coverage quickly from a developing story to a persistent live window that remains open as events unfold.

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The scheduled programming around the stream helps define its editorial rhythm. “ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis” gives the service a named anchor and a recognizable evening identity, while “ABC News Live Reports” offers a flexible block for rolling developments. Together, those elements turn ABC News Live into more than a placeholder feed. It is a standing live-news product built to keep the network in the competition for breaking-news consumption across its own platforms and outside them.