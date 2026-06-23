ABC urges viewers to back stations as FCC fights intensify

ABC is asking viewers to flood FCC dockets as the agency scrutinizes eight stations and The View, turning a legal fight into a public free-speech campaign.

ABC has turned its clash with the Federal Communications Commission into an on-air campaign, urging viewers to scan QR codes and weigh in on proceedings that could affect both its local stations and The View. The message is clear: Disney-owned ABC wants this fight seen not just as a regulatory dispute, but as a threat to the speech environment around one of the country’s biggest broadcasters.

The push began Monday, June 22, 2026, with public-service-style spots directing viewers to the FCC’s comment pages. ABC told audiences they have until July 29, 2026 to comment in the station-license proceeding, where the agency is reviewing the broadcast licenses of WABC-TV in New York, KABC-TV in Los Angeles, WLS-TV in Chicago, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, KTRK-TV in Houston, KGO-TV in San Francisco, WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and KFSN-TV in Fresno, California. Those licenses would ordinarily not come up for renewal until 2028 to 2031, which makes the FCC’s early review in April unusual and politically combustible.

The company is also fighting a separate FCC inquiry into whether The View still qualifies as a bona fide news interview program exempt from equal-time rules. The FCC granted that designation in 2002, and ABC has argued that the show, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, has operated under that understanding for decades. The scrutiny sharpened after a February 2026 interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. On May 7, ABC and KTRK-TV filed a petition for declaratory ruling on the question.

The public campaign marks a shift from defensive legal arguments to a broader appeal for public pressure. ABC’s messaging says the FCC is questioning its commitment to viewers and warns that the agency’s actions threaten free speech. Anna Gomez, the FCC commissioner, called the The View probe “government intimidation, not a legitimate investigation,” and later said the agency worsened the controversy by treating ABC-owned stations differently from affiliates. Brendan Carr, the FCC chair, says the commission is simply enforcing existing rules and has linked the early license review to an investigation into Disney’s DEI practices.

For ABC, the strategy is as much about politics as procedure. By asking viewers in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno to speak up, the company is signaling that pressure on one broadcaster can quickly become a warning to others. The fight now sits at the intersection of licensing, partisan conflict and the basic question of who gets to decide what speech reaches the air.