Abducted Nigerian general dies in captivity, spotlighting banditry crisis

A retired Nigerian major-general died after weeks in bandits’ captivity, and his wife remains missing, intensifying scrutiny of Katsina’s worsening abduction crisis.

A retired Nigerian major-general died in bandits’ captivity after being abducted with his wife in Katsina State, turning one family’s ordeal into a stark measure of Nigeria’s widening security failure. Katsina State authorities said Rabe Abubakar died from complications linked to diabetes and hypertension while he was being held, despite efforts by the state government and security agencies to win his release.

Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, was taken in May 2026 while travelling through Katsina State. His death came about two to three weeks after the abduction, according to the available details, and the Defence Headquarters mourned him after the news was confirmed by Katsina State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasiru Mu’azu. His wife was abducted alongside him and was still being held after his death.

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The case has sharpened attention on how far banditry has penetrated the North-West, where kidnappings remain a daily threat to ordinary families and prominent figures alike. In Katsina State alone, police said they arrested 225 suspects and rescued 17 kidnap victims in May 2026, a sign of pressure on the state’s security services even as abductions continue.

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The broader numbers show why the crisis has become impossible to frame as a rural crime problem. Human Rights Watch, citing SBM Intelligence data, said the North-West recorded 2,938 kidnappings between July 2024 and June 2025, more than 60 percent of reported incidents nationwide. Katsina accounted for 566 abductions in that period, behind Zamfara’s 1,203, Kaduna’s 629 and ahead of Sokoto’s 358.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recently said the federal government would intensify security operations in Katsina, deploy more hardware and surveillance, and review tactics to defeat terrorism and banditry. The death of a senior retired officer in captivity now tests whether those promises are deterring kidnappers or only responding after the damage is done.