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Abrams, Crews hit back-to-back homers as Nationals beat Athletics

Abrams and Crews went deep in consecutive swings, and Washington’s 5-2 win in West Sacramento looked like more than a one-off burst.

Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

2 min read
Abrams, Crews hit back-to-back homers as Nationals beat Athletics
Abrams, Crews hit back-to-back homers as Nationals beat Athletics

CJ Abrams and Dylan Crews hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Athletics 5-2 in West Sacramento, Calif. The July 19, 2026 result gave Washington a second straight emphatic win in the series after a 23-4 rout of Oakland the day before.

The power surge mattered because it came from the two names Washington is leaning on most in its rebuild. Abrams, a 2026 All-Star representative for the Nationals, and Crews, who was selected to the club’s major league roster in 2026, delivered in sequence rather than in isolation, a small but meaningful sign that Washington’s young core can already carry a game on the same night.

That kind of production matters more than a single score line. A rebuild is not judged only by prospect rankings or isolated highlights; it is judged by whether the same young players keep showing up in winning moments, and whether those moments begin to define the club’s identity. Back-to-back homers compress that evaluation into two swings: they change the game quickly, they force a pitcher to reset, and they tell a dugout that the lineup has real middle-order punch.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

The Nationals also had a more complete weekend than the 5-2 final alone suggests. Left-hander Foster Griffin had given Washington seven innings of one-run ball in the 23-4 win that opened the set, and the two-game stretch showed the kind of balance rebuilding teams search for, with run production backing up pitching instead of covering for it. Washington did not need a slugfest to beat Oakland again; it needed timely offense and enough pitching to hold a three-run lead.

For Washington, the next stretch of the season will matter less for the standings than for the pattern. If Abrams keeps supplying top-end production and Crews keeps turning raw talent into hard contact in big spots, the Nationals will have something more valuable than a hot weekend in California. They will have evidence that the rebuild is starting to produce a credible young core, one that can win games before it fully matures.

Sources

  1. [1]apnews.com
  2. [2]abcnews.com
  3. [3]espn.com
  4. [4]mlb.com
  5. [5]joxfm.com

Tags

#Sports#Abrams#Crews#Nationals#athletics
Mike Shaw

Mike Shaw

Veteran crime and justice reporter who has covered major trials, police investigations, and community safety issues for over fifteen years. Committed to holding power accountable while giving a voice to those affected.