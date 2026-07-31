AC Milan great Franco Baresi dies at 66

AC Milan said Franco Baresi has died at 66, ending the life of a one-club captain who made 710 appearances and won 3 European Cups.

AC Milan said Franco Baresi has died at 66, closing the career of a defender who spent his entire senior life at San Siro and became one of the defining figures of Italian football. Baresi made 710 appearances for Milan over 20 years, scored 31 goals and wore the captain’s armband for 15 seasons.

Baresi’s record placed him among the most decorated players in the club’s history. He won three European Cup or UEFA Champions League titles and six Serie A championships with Milan, while World Soccer magazine ranked him No. 19 among the 100 greatest players of the 20th century. At international level, he was part of Italy’s 1982 World Cup-winning squad, a side that helped cement the country’s reputation for disciplined defending.

His death carries a particular weight at Milan because Baresi represented a vanishing football type, the one-club icon whose identity became fused with a club’s own. As a sweeper and central defender, he was part of the era when Italian back lines set the standard across Europe, and his longevity gave Milan a face of continuity through changing squads, coaches and competitions. For supporters, Baresi was not simply a great defender; he was the club’s reference point for an entire generation.

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The club had already been forced in July 2026 to deny false social-media rumours that Baresi had died, saying he was going through a “difficult and delicate time.” That came after Baresi underwent lung surgery in August 2025, when his recovery was said to be underway. The latest announcement confirms that the concern surrounding him in recent months was grounded in real health problems, not internet speculation.

Baresi’s standing went well beyond Milan’s trophy count. In Italy, where defensive craft has long been part of football identity, he was one of the names most closely associated with the game’s most exacting standards. His 20-year run at Milan, capped by 15 years as captain, made him a rare figure even in a club famous for great defenders, and his absence leaves behind a version of the sport that is becoming harder to find.