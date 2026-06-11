ACOG issues its own maternal vaccine schedule amid federal confusion

ACOG broke with federal vaccine guidance on Tuesday, putting flu, COVID-19, Tdap and RSV shots into a new maternal schedule as doctors face rising confusion.

Pregnant patients and the doctors who care for them now have a second major reference point for vaccine counseling. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued its own maternal immunization schedule, breaking with federal vaccine recommendations and signaling that obstetricians no longer see Washington as the only authority on pregnancy shots.

ACOG said the June 10 release was the first time it had formally issued an immunization schedule that differs from federal guidance. The schedule recommends annual influenza and COVID-19 vaccines for people who are or will be pregnant during the fall and winter respiratory illness season, Tdap during each pregnancy as early as possible in the 27 to 36 week window, and RSV vaccination for eligible pregnant individuals. ACOG also said the schedule includes additional vaccines for people with certain risk factors and for postpartum and breastfeeding patients.

The split is rooted in a larger breakdown over trust. ACOG said changes at the federal level and widespread vaccine misinformation have made clear communication harder, and its leaders argued that pregnant patients and health professionals need evidence-based guidance they can rely on. ACOG president Camille A. Clare said shifting national recommendations and rampant misinformation have made the job of communicating about vaccination more difficult, while chief of clinical practice Christopher Zahn said the schedule is meant to help obstetricians start conversations with patients about protecting themselves and their infants from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The move also lands after a series of federal reversals that have already unsettled maternal vaccination policy. In May 2025, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said COVID-19 vaccination for healthy pregnant women had been removed from the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule, a change that critics said bypassed the agency’s usual outside advisory process. A CDC pregnancy vaccination page updated Aug. 22, 2025 still listed flu, Tdap and RSV recommendations but said COVID-19 had no current guidance for pregnancy, underscoring the split ACOG is now trying to fill.

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ACOG’s February 2026 committee statement, which replaces its 2018 Committee Opinion No. 741 and October 2022 maternal immunization advisory, says there is no evidence of adverse fetal effects from mRNA-derived vaccines, inactivated virus vaccines, bacterial vaccines or toxoids. The new schedule and related guidance were developed by ACOG’s Immunization, Infectious Disease, and Public Health Preparedness Expert Work Group.

The society said 13 medical groups and health organizations endorsed the schedule, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health and the American College of Nurse-Midwives. Margot Savoy, the AAFP’s chief medical officer, said maternal immunization protects both pregnant patients and babies and gives newborns early protection before they are old enough to be vaccinated themselves. For exam rooms across the country, the practical effect is immediate: maternal vaccine counseling is now shaped by a widening divide between federal guidance and the organizations many clinicians trust most.