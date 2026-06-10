ActBlue chief dodges GOP questions on foreign donation vetting

ActBlue’s chief faced House Republicans over foreign-donation vetting as the panel weighed whether the platform misled Congress and whether its controls can withstand the next election cycle.

House Republicans pressed ActBlue chief Regina Wallace-Jones over whether the Democratic fundraising giant did enough to block illegal foreign campaign donations, but the hearing ended with more unanswered questions than answers. The stakes went beyond one executive: Congress was testing whether the platform’s verification rules were strong enough for the coming election cycle, and whether prior testimony about those safeguards was incomplete or misleading.

The House Administration Committee met in Washington, D.C., for a hearing titled “Preventing Fraudulent Donations: Transparency, Verification, and Accountability.” Republicans said their inquiry had been underway for more than a year and grew out of a 2023 request to ActBlue about credit card verification value checks, billing address screening and the risk of foreign money flowing into online political giving.

That scrutiny sharpened after ActBlue told Chairman Bryan Steil on November 27, 2023, that it did not require a CVV for online donations. Steil later introduced the SHIELD Act on September 6, 2024, which would require a CVV and billing address for online political contributions and bar prepaid-card donations. The committee said the measure moved through the House Administration Committee by voice vote on September 11, 2024, turning the ActBlue fight into a larger argument over donor verification and foreign interference.

The immediate flashpoint came from an April 2 New York Times report that House GOP leaders said showed internal legal memos from former outside counsel. In a joint statement, Bryan Steil, Jim Jordan and James Comer said the reporting “reconfirm[ed]” their view that ActBlue’s fraud-prevention measures were “wholly insufficient” and raised questions about whether Wallace-Jones intentionally misled Congress. That accusation has not been proven, and ActBlue has rejected it.

AI-generated illustration

In a response posted the same day, ActBlue said Wallace-Jones “never made false statements to Congress” and said her earlier letter had been reviewed by multiple in-house and outside lawyers before it was sent. The company also said it had brought in additional outside counsel, including a former federal prosecutor and a former FBI Special Agent, and said it had produced more than 3,000 pages of documents to Republican-led investigations.

The pressure intensified on June 2, when House Republicans sought documents and transcribed interviews from five ActBlue board members, including chairwoman Kimberly Peeler-Allen. The chairmen said staff had warned the board in February 2025 about vulnerabilities tied to the “knowing and willful” acceptance of foreign donations and to Wallace-Jones’s alleged misrepresentations. Republicans also pointed to a separate deposition record in which five current or former ActBlue employees invoked the Fifth Amendment 146 times, a figure that carries legal protection for the witnesses but also deepened the political suspicion surrounding the company.

ActBlue has argued the broader inquiry is politically motivated, even as it highlights the scale of its operation. The company said its first quarter of 2026 brought in $568 million, its strongest quarter on record, and said small-dollar donors pushed nearly $1.8 billion through the platform in 2025. Wallace-Jones, who became chief executive in 2022 and was the first Black woman to lead the organization, now sits at the center of a fight over campaign-finance oversight that is likely to intensify as the next election cycle accelerates.