Acti turns the smartphone keyboard into an AI command layer

Acti launched a keyboard that lets users trigger multi-app AI actions from any text field, with 100,000+ Android downloads and a 4.0 iPhone rating.

Acti has launched an iOS and Android keyboard that turns every text field into a command line for outside apps, letting users build AI-powered shortcuts in plain language. Acti calls it the "world's first Agentic Keyboard" and a "Unified Command Layer" for apps and APIs.

On Android, users can hold the spacebar to open Acti Bar, turn any key into a Skill Key, and create reusable skills by describing what they want. The app also includes a Skill Community for sharing workflows. The Play listing connects with Notion, LinkedIn, Google Meet, and Google Calendar, and can surface live sports schedules and nearby restaurants without leaving the conversation. The Android listing shows more than 100,000 downloads.

AI-generated illustration

The iPhone version pushes the same idea in a slightly different form. The App Store listing presents Acti as an AI-powered keyboard that can run multi-app workflows natively, sync with Notion and Google Workspace, and provide contextual help by refining, expanding, or summarizing text. The App Store shows a 16+ age rating and four ratings with a 4.0 average.

Acti's version history dates a rebuild from the ground up with a new identity and design, including a keyboard-native AI action layer, Acti Bar, Skill Keys, AI Dictation, and a Liquid Glass design. That rebuild was dated May 25, 2026, while the Android listing was updated May 31, 2026. Young Wang is the founder and chief executive.

Source: techcrunch.com

Acti's Android listing does not record everything users type and processes text only when Acti Bar or a Skill Key is explicitly invoked. Its privacy policy says Acti receives messages or feedback sent by email or in-app forms and uses that material to respond, investigate issues, improve the service, and keep records for trust-and-safety purposes. The Android developer is listed as Xyzer Technology Limited.